Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs restrictive voting bill

Democrats frequently mentioned the continued public fallout from Georgia's recent election overhaul bill during debate on the Florida measure, which they called a "revival of Jim Crow in this state."

"That bill that was passed in the state just north of us sent us a message, and the response to that bill should let us know we should not be doing this," Democratic state Rep. Michael Grieco said during House debate, pleading, "Please do not Georgia my Florida."

Florida Republicans, who have repeatedly acknowledged that their state ran a successful and secure 2020 election, said the bill would provide "guardrails" to prevent anyone from "gaming the system" in the future.

"We've had voter ID. It works. It's the right thing to do," DeSantis said on Fox News last week, adding that the state's 2020 election was "fair and transparent, and the reforms we have coming will make it even better."

DeSantis' signature comes as former President Trump continues to cement his hold on the Republican Party.

On Monday, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, publicly rejected Trump's most recent false charge that he would've won the 2020 election if not for "fraudulent" votes, her latest rebuke of the former president that has put her at odds with many members of her own party.