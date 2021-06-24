Florida condo collapse: What witnesses say they saw

They went to the basement and the parking garage, but there was dust everywhere and water was "pouring out of pipes in the ceiling." Water was already up to his shins, he said.

The couple went back to their apartment and yelled for help from their balcony, according to Cohen.

"I was yelling to the Surfside Police to identify myself because I was a former vice mayor of Surfside," Cohen said. "I was yelling and screaming to the fire department to get the hook and ladder truck up to us so we could get out of there."

A few of their neighbors joined them on the balcony.

"I thought the building was unstable," Cohen said. "I was worried it was going to completely go down."

A boy is rescued from the rubble

Nicholas Balboa said he was walking his dog nearby when the disaster happened.

Thinking it was impossible for anyone to have survived, Balboa said he made his way to the back of the building, where he hear the voice of a boy coming from the debris.

"A little boy, couldn't have been more than in his preteens," Balboa told CNN's Victor Blackwell.