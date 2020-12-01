Florida becomes the third state to reach 1 million coronavirus cases

DeSantis last week extended an order banning municipalities from issuing fines from violating pandemic-related mandates, such as face masks or limiting restaurant capacity, without justification.

Local governments in hot spots could coordinate with the governor's office to keep some mandates in place, DeSantis has said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to Twitter after the governor extended the executive order.

"Bipartisan governors nationwide are putting mask orders in place as one of the best tools we have to fight #COVID19. It's deeply frustrating that @GovRonDeSantis continues to block local actions and make it harder for local leaders to keep our communities safe," said Cava.

The executive order was enacted in September, when DeSantis moved the state back to Phase 3, which freed restaurants and bars to operate at 100% capacity.

In the week leading up to the reopening, Florida reported more than 17,000 new cases. In the week leading up to November 23, the state recorded more than 53,000 -- meaning three times more Floridians tested positive in that week than in the week before the reopening.