Florida becomes 8th state to enact anti-trans sports ban this year

The bill defines a student's "biological sex" as the one that was printed on the student's official birth certificate at or near the time of birth.

While sex is a category that refers broadly to physiology, a person's gender is an innate sense of identity. The factors that go into determining the sex listed on a birth certificate may include anatomy, genetics and hormones, and there is broad natural variation in each of these categories.

For this reason, the language of "biological sex," as used in this legislation, can be overly simplistic and misleading.

The law also allows a "student who is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers any direct or indirect harm as a result of a violation" of the ban to take legal action and permits a student "who is subject to retaliation or other adverse action by a school" for reporting a violation of the ban to sue the school.

"We believe that it's very important that the integrity of those competitions are preserved, that these opportunities are protected, and I can tell you this: In Florida, girls are going to play girl sports and boys are going to play boy sports," DeSantis said at an event for the bill's signing that included a group of female athletes in the state.