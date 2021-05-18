Flooding leads to rescues in Louisiana and Texas, with more rain on the way

"The only time it's flooded like this in the last little while was during Hurricane Delta," Williams said. "And even then it took all day to get this high."

Another resident, Lamar Pitre, had over a foot and a half of water in his house due to flooding, he told CNN. He took video of the water and posted it on Instagram, saying, "Here we go again."

"It last flooded for Hurricane Delta late last year," he told CNN. "The rain started around 4 a.m. When the water started getting high, I ran outside to reuse some of the sandbags I had from those hurricanes."

The sheriff's office in Calcasieu Parish, which includes Lake Charles, urged residents to stay off the roads because of flooding threats. "Roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly," the office said in a Facebook post.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency because of the flooding in the state Monday night, authorizing the use of state resources to help with response efforts.

More than 100 calls for rescue in Lake Charles

More than 100 rescue calls were made in Lake Charles on Monday, Gremillion said.