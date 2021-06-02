Five takeaways from a fiery New York City Democratic mayoral debate

Wiley, a day earlier, sought to fire up progressives with a sharply critical new ad focusing on police misconduct. It had the desired effect, prompting a torrent -- or "freakout," as her campaign described it -- of anger from Republicans and two police union leaders.

Though her own tenure leading the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the city's top police oversight agency, has come under criticism, Wiley on Wednesday night again promised stepped-up civilian control and oversight of the department and a diversion of some police resources from incidents involving the mentally ill.

For his part, Stringer sought to portray himself as the best choice for liberals in a divided field by playing up his long record in the nitty-gritty of city politics.

"There are other progressive candidates who don't have the experience," he said. "And there are other candidates with experience who aren't progressive. I'm the only person running for mayor who has both."

Future of schools on the line

If there was one clear point of consensus on the debate stage, it was that New York City schoolkids are not all right.