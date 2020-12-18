Five stark measures show rising American suffering as Congress stalls on aid

Going hungry

Just under 27.4 million adults, or 12.7%, were in households where there was sometimes or often not enough to eat in the last seven days, the Census survey found.

About a month earlier, the number was 25.8 million, or 12%.

Some 19.4% of Arkansas residents suffered from food scarcity, but only 6.4% of Maine residents did. The unemployment rates in those states are 6.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

Among households with children, 17.5% sometimes or often did not have enough to eat in the past weeks, according to the most recent Census data. That compares with 16.1% two weeks prior.

Trouble paying the bills

More than 85.4 million adults, or 35.6%, live in a household where it's been somewhat or very difficult to pay for usual household expenses during the pandemic, according to the most recent Census Household Pulse Survey, which covers November 25 to December 7.

That's up from 80.9 million, or 33.7%, roughly a month earlier.

Nevada, which had the nation's second highest unemployment rate at 12% in October, had the highest share of folks who had trouble meeting their expenses at nearly 45%.