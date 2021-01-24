Five people including a pregnant woman were killed in Indianapolis' 'largest mass casualty shooting' in more than a decade

Five people and an unborn child were killed Sunday after an early-morning shooting in Indianapolis' northeast side, police said -- an incident the mayor called "a mass murder."

A juvenile was also in critical condition after being shot in the incident, which marks Indianapolis' "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade," according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor.

IMPD police officers responded to a report of a person shot just before 4 a.m. Upon arrival, police came across "a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds," IMPD spokesman Shane Foley told reporters.

Officers then received information that led them to another residence less than a block away, where they found five people -- including a pregnant woman -- dead with "apparent gunshot wounds," Foley said.

"Despite the best lifesaving efforts provided by medical staff, both the female and the unborn child did not survive," he added. "The juvenile male that was shot is expected to survive his injuries."

While IMPD's investigation is in its early stages, Foley said the multiple shooting "does not appear to be a random act."