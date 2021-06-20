First US trial cruise testing Covid safety protocols to set sail on Sunday

Dahlgren said Royal Caribbean is still looking at the possible impact of that ruling on its operations, future test cruises and adherence to the CDC's conditional sailing order.

The vaccination question has also been a contentious one, as Florida is one of several states that has banned businesses from requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination.

While Royal Caribbean is not requiring passengers to be vaccinated in Florida, guests sailing on upcoming cruises to Alaska out of Seattle will have a vaccination requirement.

Meanwhile, several other cruise lines have already announced plans to sail from Florida this summer with vaccination requirements in line with the CDC's 95% criterion.

The first voyage with paying passengers is set to embark from Fort Lauderdale on June 26 on Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Edge ship with 95% of passengers and crew vaccinated.

But first is Sunday's inaugural trial voyage aboard Freedom of the Seas. It will last two nights with a stop at Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Klaus Meisel, one of Royal Caribbean's employee volunteers on the trial cruise, is feeling good about the voyage.