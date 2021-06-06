First, they marched. Now, they run: Activists seek political power months after the murder of George Floyd Story

Alexandre says he doesn't talk about that night often. He was 27 years old then and says he was worried about getting arrested and kicked out of school. Seven years later, the video of George Floyd reignited his desire to fight for social justice. He points out he got to come home, but Floyd didn't.

"George Floyd's life didn't have to be taken," he said. "Nor did I have to be beaten."

Charlotte, North Carolina City Council member Braxton Winston knows the path these activists are taking well. He was the subject of an iconic photo depicting the tension between police and protesters after an officer shot and killed Keith Scott, a Black Charlotte resident in 2016. The photo captures a shirtless Winston displaying a raised fist as he faced baton-holding police officers. Shortly after, he says he decided to run for office to "disrupt the status quo" and was elected in 2017.

"We've had a long history of electing Black, and brown, and women," Winston says. "It's not just good enough to get people elected, but it's learning how to use the tools of the system, to understand how to use the budget and budget processes, to learn how to understand the land use processes that control what gets developed and what doesn't. It's understanding how to ask the right questions."