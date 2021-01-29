First responders describe chaos at US Capitol riot

"We were among the first mutual aid teams to arrive and were critical to begin the process of driving protesters off the Capitol," Blunt wrote on January 7 in a letter obtained by CNN through open records.

The Capitol steps were flooded with protesters waving flags and holding "Stop the Count" signs while others broke the windows of the building and entered the building. As members of Congress were escorted away from the Senate floor and into private bunkers for safety, some of the enraged rioters entered the Senate chamber in protest of the Senate's confirmation of President Joe Biden.

Five people, including US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, were killed. Dozens of responding law enforcement officers were injured in the fray and now more than 150 criminal cases are now pending against people for their involvement in the riot.

Blunt wrote that he heard the radio calls to aid three protestors who later died "due to medical related issues," but there was no way to "safely access these patients due to the crowd activity."