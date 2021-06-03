First on CNN: White House pushes for companies to take ransomware more seriously after high-profile cyberattacks

The ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline Company last month, followed by the weekend attack on JBS USA, a major meat producer, highlight how these incidents can disrupt the companies themselves and critical industries throughout the United States.

"These are higher profile targets, which makes them more noteworthy, but we do see small businesses, medium businesses, hospitals, small banks hit every single day," said Danny Jenkins, CEO of cybersecurity firm ThreatLocker. Since 2019, threat actors have been increasingly successful at hitting larger enterprises in newsworthy attacks, according to Brett Callow at Emsisoft, putting the issue front and center for the public and the Biden administration.

The latest incident, linked to a criminal group likely based in Russia, prompted an FBI investigation and DHS-led effort to offer technical support to the company in recovering from the ransomware attack.

The FBI confirmed Thursday they are attributing the JBS cyberattack to REvil and Sodinokibi ransomware and praised the company for quickly responding to the hack.

"We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable," the FBI said in a statement. "A cyber attack on one is an attack on us all."