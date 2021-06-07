First on CNN: US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to Colonial Pipeline ransomware hackers

In some cases, US officials can find the ransomware operators and "own" their network within hours of an attack, one of the sources explained, noting that allows relevant agencies to monitor the actor's communications and potentially identify additional key players in the group responsible.

When ransomware actors are more careful with their operational security, including in how they move money, disrupting their networks or tracing the currency becomes more complicated, the sources added.

"It's really a mixed bag," they told CNN, referring to the varying degrees of sophistication demonstrated by groups involved in these attacks.

CNN previously reported that there are indications the individual actors that attacked Colonial, in conjunction with DarkSide, may have been inexperienced or novice hackers, rather than well-seasoned professionals, according to three sources familiar with the Colonial investigation.

One of the sources also cautioned against putting too much stock in US government actions, telling CNN that the unique circumstances around each attack and level of detail needed to effectively take action against these groups is part of the reason there is "no silver bullet" when it comes to countering ransomware attacks.