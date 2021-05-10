First on CNN: Senators ask airlines to change terms or refund flight credits

Airlines say they have paid out large sums in cash refunds while slashing flight schedules and as customers decided against flying, but consumer advocates documented cases of customers owed a refund being pressured into accepting credits instead.

The rules outlining refunds and flight credits are outlined in fine print terms that vary from airline to airline but are also guided by federal regulations. Generally, when an airline cancels or significantly changes a flight, each passenger is entitled to cash, if they want it. When a customer cancels their ticket, they may not be entitled to cash.

The credits, unlike cash, typically come with expiration dates. Several airlines, like American and United, have extended expiration dates for some credits into 2022, but some airlines have not extended the expiration date, and credits issued before the pandemic may not be covered by extension policies.

Bill McGee, the aviation adviser for Consumer Reports Advocacy, told CNN many expiration policies "are extremely complicated -- and quite frankly, why should there be any expiration on vouchers in the age of Covid?"

Complaints rose as number of travelers fell