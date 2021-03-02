First on CNN: Rep. Ronny Jackson made sexual comments, drank alcohol and took Ambien while working as White House physician, Pentagon watchdog finds

Two years later, in Bariloche, Argentina, two witnesses told the IG they saw Jackson drinking a beer while he was serving as the physician to the President and in charge of providing medical care for a presidential trip, despite regulations prohibiting him from 24 hours before the President's arrival until two hours after he left. Jackson, the witnesses said, dismissed the regulation as "ridiculous." Another witness said Jackson later smelled of alcohol, though she was unsure if he was drunk. One witness, identified in the report as "Bariloche Witness 5," said he did not smell alcohol on Jackson during the trip.

These two allegations of alcohol use both occurred under the Obama administration, but the report details a series of incidents under both Obama and Trump in which Jackson lost his temper, cursing at subordinates.

Of the 60 witnesses interviewed by the Defense Department IG about the command climate under Jackson, only 13 had positive comments, while 38 spoke about unprofessional behavior, intimidation and poor treatment of subordinates.

One witness said that Jackson "established a workplace where fear and intimidation were kind of the hallmarks of him, his command, and control of his subordinates."