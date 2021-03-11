First NFT artwork at auction sells for staggering $69 million

"Artists have been using hardware and software to create artwork and distribute it on the internet for the last 20+ years but there was never a real way to truly own and collect it," said Winkelmann in a press statement following the sale. "With NFTs that has now changed."

Winkelmann, a graphic designer from Charleston, South Carolina, told CNN in an interview ahead of the sale's closing that when he began the "Everydays" project in 2007, he had no intention of selling the work. As a freelancer who works on concert visuals for artists like Katy Perry and Deadmau5, and with no gallery representation, he is not the usual blue-chip artist to sell his work for tens of millions at a major auction house. He has nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and his bizarre and often dystopian-tinged pop culture mashups play on the same notes as street artists like KAWS.

"It's a bit surreal, because (digital imagery) wasn't really something that I pictured, in my lifetime, being able to sell," said Winkelmann, ahead of the sale. "So it (has) come out of nowhere. But at the same time, I also really feel like this is going to be the next chapter of art history."