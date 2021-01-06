First lady's chief of staff and former WH press secretary resigns over violent protests

In May 2019, Trump tapped Grisham to be his third press secretary, as well as take on the role of White House communications director, and maintain the same role for the first lady, a trifecta of jobs that had not prior been tasked to one person. Grisham, who replaced Sarah Sanders as press secretary, was in the role for just shy of one year, notably never once holding an on-camera press briefing, which for decades had been standard operating procedure for a White House press secretary.

Grisham eventually clashed with Trump's newly appointed chief of staff Mark Meadows, disagreeing on multiple issues, from communications strategies for the President to staffing decisions, and creating a fissure between the press office and Meadows, according to the official.

In April last year, Grisham was replaced with Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary and returned to the first lady's office in an amplified role, becoming her chief of staff, a position she held until her Wednesday departure. Grisham's decision to resign two weeks before the Trumps make their exit from the White House was precipitated by several months of consternation and struggle, said another senior White House official familiar with her thinking.

The official described Grisham as having a "very close" relationship with the first lady, though Wednesday's resignation was not the first time Grisham had considered leaving her post. The official said Grisham faced a barrage of challenges and what the source described as a "whisper campaign" and "roadblocks" launched by adversaries in the West Wing. Grisham had also in recent months expressed a desire to live closer to family in the Midwest.