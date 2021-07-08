First lady Jill Biden's team 'assessing the feasibility' of attending the Tokyo Olympics

"We're well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward," she said.

The state of emergency will run from July 12 to August 22, covering all 16 days of the Games. It's the fourth state of emergency in Tokyo since the pandemic began.

The decision to ban spectators comes as Tokyo reported 920 new infections for Wednesday -- the highest daily caseload since the middle of May.

After the Summer Games were pushed back last year over concerns about the pandemic, Olympic organizers said last month that spectators would be allowed at the Games, with a cap of 10,000 people per venue or 50% of venue capacity. Organizers had already decided to ban overseas fans from the stands in March.

Earlier Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed confidence in Covid-19 safety protocols at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo and suggested that he was not concerned about the first lady's attendance.