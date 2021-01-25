First dogs Champ and Major moved into the White House Sunday

The first dogs have entered the White House -- the Bidens' two German shepherds, Champ and Major, officially joined the first family in their new residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday.

"The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," First Lady Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN in a statement Monday.

The Bidens' dogs moving in marks a return to a longstanding tradition of Presidents and their families bringing their pets with them to the White House. Former President Donald Trump and his family did not have any pets for the four years they lived in the White House.

Champ has been with the Biden family for more than 10 years -- since December 2008, weeks after Biden became Barack Obama's vice president-elect. Major, a shelter dog, joined the Biden family more recently. He was adopted in November 2018, months before Biden announced he would run for president in the 2020 election cycle.