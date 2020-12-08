First Britons receive Covid-19 vaccine, a landmark moment in the pandemic

Visiting an NHS Covid-19 vaccination center in London, Johnson said: "It is important for people to understand that the virus is, alas, still rising in some parts of the country. It is rising for instance in London."

He said the UK had reduced the spread of coronavirus, thanks to measures including England's national lockdown in November.

"And so my message would be it's amazing to see the vaccine come out, it's amazing to see this tremendous shot in the arm for the entire nation, but we can't afford to relax now," the PM said.

"I would just say to all those who are scared, don't be ... you see people take the vaccine this morning, in large numbers, people are going to be taking it in the next few days, and weeks and there is nothing to be nervous about."

Asked whether he was getting the vaccine himself, Johnson said: "I am not in the priority group ... I've had it (the virus)."

What happens next

The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, but only 800,000 shots will be available as part of the first wave that began on Tuesday.