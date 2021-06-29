Fireworks will be in short supply this year. Prepare to pay more

As you prepare for your July 4th weekend festivities, add fireworks to the list of items that are going to be more expensive this year -- if you are lucky enough to find them.

For the second year in a row, fireworks shortages are leaving shelves empty and hiking prices leading up to the holiday weekend. Consumers should be prepared to stock up early and pay more this year if they want July 4th fireworks, Alan Zoldan, executive vice president of Phantom Fireworks, told CNN Business.

"If you pay the same amount, you're going to get less. There's no question in my mind," Zoldan said.

As the economy has reopened and started to recover from the pandemic, supply chains have struggled to keep up with demand, leading to shortages and congestion at ports. For the fireworks industry, which relies on shipments from China, the result has been a "very, very tight bottleneck for the industry," Zoldan said.