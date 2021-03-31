Firefighter who watched George Floyd die returns to stand in Derek Chauvin trial

"I was sad and kind of mad," the 9-year-old testified. "Because it felt like he was stopping his breathing, and it was kind of like hurting him."

One teenage high schooler who recorded and shared video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd said she had lost sleep over the incident thinking of what else she could have done.

"It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life," she said. "But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done."

Defense tries to show crowd was 'threat'

Their harrowing testimony furthered the prosecution's opening statement that asked jurors to focus on video of the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

"You can believe your eyes that it's a homicide," prosecuting attorney Jerry Blackwell said Monday. "You can believe your eyes."