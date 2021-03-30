Firefighter, 9-year-old and teens give powerful testimony in Derek Chauvin trial

After dismissing the jury for the day, Judge Peter Cahill admonished Hansen, telling her to answer the questions asked and stop arguing with Nelson. Her testimony will continue on Wednesday.

Like Hansen, two of the high school students took cell phone videos of Floyd, which were played in court for the jury. The teenager who took the most widely known bystander video, Darnella Frazier, testified that she saw her own Black father, brothers, cousins and friends in Floyd.

"I look at that and I look at how that could have been one of them," she said through tears. "It's been nights I've stayed up apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more and not physically interacting and not saving his life. But it's not what I should have done, it's what he should have done."

She was identified in court only by her first name, but she has been internationally recognized for her decision to record and share the video.

The third high school student said she saw Chauvin dig his knee into Floyd's neck. She said at one point Chauvin got out his mace and started shaking it as bystanders called on officers to get off Floyd.