Fiona Hill reflects on 'terrible spectacle' of Trump-Putin summit ahead of Biden's meeting with Russian President

Officials have said Russia pushed for a joint press conference. But the US resisted because they did not want to give Putin a platform like he had after the summit with Trump in Helsinki, Finland. Officials said they were mindful of Putin's desire to appear like he'd gotten the better of a US president, and they wanted to avoid a situation that devolved into a tit-for-tat playing out in public.

The decision also came at the advice of a group of Russia experts who met with Biden earlier this month, according to sources familiar with the discussion.

"This is not a contest about who can do better in front of a press conference or try to embarrass each other," Biden said on Sunday, explaining the decision.

Hill, who remembered the Trump-Putin press conference as "one of those moments where it was mortifying and humiliating for the country," said Tuesday night that she thought Biden and Putin not holding a joint press conference was "a great idea."

CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.