Finding magic in mentorship: How one CNN Hero inspired thousands of young women to write their own success stories

"It's teens that are at risk of slipping through the cracks," Taylor said of those she helps. "We bring them in and get them inspired ... show them poetry, journaling, songwriting."

After being laid off from a corporate job in 2001, Taylor used her severance money to launch WriteGirl. Since then, the nonprofit has grown from working with 30 girls in a community center to serving more than 500 teens a year. Volunteers and mentors include journalists, screenwriters, authors, poets and executives.

"Our mentors work every week with teen girls online. And we do a lot of special events and readings, and a whole college program to help all of our girls go to college," Taylor said.

College is especially important now. In Los Angeles, where WriteGirl is headquartered, high school graduation rates have improved in recent years. Taylor says making sure teens stay on a college-bound trajectory is more important than ever.

"Many of our girls do struggle with connectivity," Taylor said. "When we find out a girl is in need of a computer, we have been trying to raise the funds to purchase laptops, especially for our college-bound teens, where a laptop becomes critical."