Fewer than half of US states have reached the White House's July 4th vaccine goal as the Delta variant threatens the nation's progress

Pfizer and Moderna requested priority review, which asks the FDA to take action within six months, compared to the 10 months under standard review. Goal dates have not yet been announced.

"I wish the FDA would move faster," Ranney said, referring to the approval process. "Full FDA approval process normally does take months, but they've already looked at the preliminary data. It's not that much more."

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey shows 31% of adults who have yet to get vaccinated would be more likely to get a vaccine that is fully approved by the FDA. About 20% of adults who have not been vaccinated said it's because they believe the vaccine is too new.

Fauci said during a White House Covid-19 briefing on Thursday it would be "most unusual" for the FDA to refuse full approval for coronavirus vaccines being used under emergency use authorization.

"You never want to get ahead of the FDA, but it would really be a most unusual situation not to see this ... get full approval," Fauci said. "I believe it's going to happen."

