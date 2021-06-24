Ferrari says its new supercar is fast and powerful, but it's mostly about having fun

Ferrari's latest hybrid supercar, the 296 GTB, can only travel up to 15 miles on its electric motor, but can hit top speeds above 205 mph.

Ferrari's newest supercar will be an 818-horsepower plug-in hybrid with a V6 engine that can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in under three seconds. But, even with all that power and speed, Ferrari says this car is mostly about fun.

When it goes into production early next year, the 296 GTB will be the first 6-cylinder sports car made by Ferrari since the mid-1970s. It's also the first V6 car to bear the company's own brand name.

While it won't be the fastest Ferrari model, executives promised that it will be among the most enjoyable.

"The 296 GTB is for clients who want to achieve the most fun to drive," said Ferrari's chief marketing officer Enrico Galliera.

This model wasn't created to replace any models in Ferrari's current lineup, but is an entirely new type of car for the brand, Galliera said in a video press conference.

The 296 GTB has the shortest wheelbase -- the distance between the front and rear wheels -- of any of Ferrari's current models. It gets its power from a 654-horsepower gasoline engine behind its two seats and from a 164-horsepower electric motor.

It also has an 8-speed automatic dual clutch transmission similar to those on Formula 1 race cars. The 296 GTB's top speed is over 205 miles an hour.