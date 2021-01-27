FEMA finalizing request for up to 10,000 service members to support Covid-19 vaccinations

Biden has upped the ante on his already ambitious vaccine expectations. When he said Monday that he expects the US will soon be able to vaccinate 1.5 million people a day -- raising the bar by roughly 500,000 more vaccinations than the target of 1 million per day in his first 100 days in office -- he said the US could surpass that initial target in about three weeks.

But the administration has been open about the reality that the federal vaccine effort faces several hurdles. Speaking to CNN's Erin Burnett, Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, noted on Tuesday that while procuring additional vaccines is important, the issues extend beyond that, such as making sure there are enough vaccination centers and people to administer the inoculations.

"It's not just vaccines, also," Klain said. "In some states, Erin, the problem is a lack of people to give shots. We're working on surging that capacity. In some states there aren't enough places. We've announced the creation of federal vaccination centers. So we need more vaccine, we need more vaccinations, we need more places to give the vaccinations. We are working on all three of those things."

CNN's Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.