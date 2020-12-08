Feds to investigate after a sheriff's deputy killed a Black man entering his own home in Columbus, Ohio

In addition, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI are launching a federal civil rights investigation.

"This offers the highest level of transparency and a clear path to the truth," Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said.

Columbus Police had on Monday attempted to turn over the investigation to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the state agency that typically investigates police-involved shootings. But the BCI announced that they would not be able to accept the case because of an unexplained delay in the request.

"We received a referral to take a three-day old officer-involved shooting case. Not knowing all the reasons as to why so much time has passed before the case was referred to BCI, we cannot accept this case," a spokesperson for the Attorney General's office said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that the BCI has a memorandum of understanding with Columbus Police that says the state agency should be the first call after a police shooting.