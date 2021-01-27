Feds rushing to find leads on person who put bombs outside RNC and DNC buildings, and worry they'll strike again

"This person obviously knows who he or she is, they may have told their story to someone else, and in the face of humanity, the fact that a lot of people could have been hurt if this device went off should be enough for someone to come forward so it doesn't happen again," he said.

Investigators are considering the possibility that the devices were part of a plan to divert law enforcement resources away from the Capitol as rioters began to force their way in.

As of Wednesday, more than 150 people have been charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the riots.

Officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI, US Capitol Police and DC Metropolitan Police had responded to the scene at the two offices, which are less than a quarter mile apart and just blocks south of the Capitol.

The bombs were discovered within minutes of each other around 1 p.m. ET on January 6, just around the time that a mob of angry supporters of President Donald Trump descended on the building after a nearby rally with the President, according to an account the acting chief of the US Capitol gave to lawmakers Tuesday and a "seeking information" poster publicized by the FBI.