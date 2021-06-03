Feds investigating obstruction as part of Gaetz probe, sources say

Greenberg also contacted the 17-year-old directly and through one of her friends "for the purpose of asking (the 17-year-old) to lie" about the reason he had looked her up in a Florida driver's registration database in 2017 when "he had reason to believe that the (17-year-old) was under the age of 18," according to the plea agreement.

It's not clear exactly when Gaetz learned he was under investigation but a person familiar with the matter said that he hired a Florida criminal defense attorney last year. He has since bolstered his legal team with two high-powered attorneys based in New York.

In August, according to text messages first reported by Politico and later confirmed to CNN by a person familiar with them, Greenberg wrote that he was warning men who had come in contact with the young women of the FBI's interest.

The investigation into Gaetz did not become public knowledge until a report in The New York Times in March, and in the preceding months, the outspoken Republican did not betray a hint of the legal troubles he was battling.