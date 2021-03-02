Feds charge man who claimed he dressed up like Antifa and beat, stole gear from police during Capitol riot

Norwood has been charged with theft of government property, obstruction of Congress, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering a restricted building.

An attorney for Norwood was not listed in court records.

The affidavit described a text that investigators say Norwood claimed he disarmed a police officer and, "got a nice helmet and body armor." A selfie photo obtained by the FBI depicts what investigators say is Norwood, "wearing what appears to be a US Capitol Police tactical vest underneath a zipped up camouflage jacket."

Even though he had just claimed he assaulted four police officers, in the same text thread obtained by the FBI, Norwood also claimed that he "saved several cops from being killed by Antifa."

"I defended them after they assaulted me," he said, according to the affidavit.

During the course of the text conversation, a family member confronted Norwood about his claims, and hypocrisy.