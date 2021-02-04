Federal spending on food aid up 50% but hungry Americans say it's not enough

Veronica Bedico, a single mother of four, has been off and on SNAP for several years. She had been employed part time as a school aide but was furloughed in March. She now relies on food stamps more than ever.

"It may literally mean the difference between life and death. And that is not an abstract thing," said Bedico. "It is quite literally the only way me, and others like me, have been able to survive without having any family support during this time."

Bedico receives both SNAP and money from the Pandemic EBT program, but she still needs to make monthly visits to the Foothill Unity Center, a food pantry in Monrovia, California.

"All of those things have allowed us to survive, and not starve," said Bedico.

Making it easier to get help

USDA says it is trying to make assistance programs more accessible by encouraging more sign-ups over the phone and online instead of in person.

"If you're a working mom, coming in to a midday appointment in a WIC clinic might be hard for you, but maybe you could do an appointment over your mobile phone," said Dean. "We want to try to flip it and be responsive to the needs of families who just need some basic help."