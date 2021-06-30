Federal safety agency to investigate Florida building collapse

Falling debris hinders rescuers at the Surfside high rise collapse; Miami-Dade's mayor supports a grand jury probe; sister building seems in better shape.

A federal safety agency announced Wednesday evening that it will launch an investigation into what caused the building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The announcement of the full technical investigation from the National Institute for Standards and Technology, a small agency within the Commerce Department, follows an initial assessment and marks just the fifth time the agency has launched an investigation into a structural collapse since given the power to do so after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The investigation's ultimate goal will be to determine the technical cause of the collapse and, if indicated, to recommend changes to building codes, standards and practices or other appropriate actions to improve the structural safety of buildings. Multiple officials warn that a thorough investigation conducted by NIST could take years to complete.

NIST announced its decision during an evening news conference, alongside state and local officials. A senior administration official had previously told CNN the agency had reached the decision.