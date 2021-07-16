Federal judge blocks new DACA applications and says program is illegal

"The dreams of hundreds of thousands of young people who are contributing to the American economy will be put on hold for no good reason. Congress must pass a pathway to citizenship this year. We can't wait," Joaquin Castro said on Twitter.

"Dreamers have lived in uncertainty for far too long. It's time Congress give them the protections they deserve. We must pass the budget reconciliation bill," Julián Castro said.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell said on Twitter, "This rightwing hack judge in Texas is trying to unilaterally stop the DACA program. This decision must be appealed and tossed out."

And New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said on Twitter that while the decision is "not a surprise," it is "a painful reminder that we need to stop relying on temporary immigration fixes."

"Congress must seize the moment and any and all opportunities to finally provide a pathway to legalization for millions of undocumented immigrants," he said.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina senator, called for the ruling to be overturned and said she'd continue fighting in Congress for "permanent relief" for Dreamers.