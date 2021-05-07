Federal grand jury indicts four former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd's death

CNN has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department and the city's police union for comment on the federal charges against the former officers.

The attorneys representing Floyd's family said in a statement that they are "encouraged by these charges and eager to see continued justice in this historic case that will impact Black citizens and all Americans for generations to come."

The statement from civil rights attorneys Ben Crump, Antonio Romanucci, and L. Chris Stewart said, "the additional indictment of Derek Chauvin shows a pattern and practice of behavior."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the state's prosecution against Chauvin, called the charges "entirely appropriate," saying the federal government had a "responsibility to protect the civil rights of every American and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of federal law."

News of the indictments were celebrated by civil rights leaders and activists like the Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network, who said in a statement the charges show "we have a Justice Department that deals with police criminality and does not excuse it."