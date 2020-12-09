Federal criminal investigation into Hunter Biden focuses on his business dealings in China

In the magazine interview, Hunter Biden went public with his account of his personal struggles, including substance abuse and the breakup of his marriage. During his divorce proceedings, attorneys for his ex-wife cited a diamond that Biden had received and suggested it was worth $80,000. Biden told the New Yorker it was worth about $10,000.

Receiving such a gift could have potential tax implications for Biden and his account to the New Yorker doesn't describe how he dealt with the issue thereafter. Sources tell CNN that investigators have been looking into whether Biden properly reported his income for tax purposes over a period of time. While the diamond was initially part of the inquiry, it's unclear whether the gift remains part of the focus of investigators.

Hunter Biden later briefly acted as a lawyer to represent Patrick Ho, who ran an organization backed by CEFC, and who was convicted in 2018 of paying millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Chad and Uganda to benefit CEFC energy projects in those countries. Ho was sentenced to a three-year federal prison term. He has since been released and is back in Hong Kong, his attorney said.