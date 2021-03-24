Fed up with FAANG and meme stocks? Here's a new investing strategy

So which stocks are the best bets right now?

Banks, consumer stocks and other economically sensitive companies should benefit if long-term bond rates keep rising and the job market picks up steam.

"We are seeing a move toward cyclicals in general as yields and inflation expectations push higher," said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial market analyst at City Index, in an interview with CNN Business.

"It may not be a straight line up. These rallies rarely are. But as we move forward, the data still shows signs of improvement," she added.

Investors seem to recognize that the FAANGs are not the only companies that hunkered down during the pandemic and found ways to continue thriving.

"Tech companies were rewarded for being nimble during Covid. But the market is now rewarding more companies that adapted. The rally is broadening out," said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management, in an interview with CNN Business.

Lee said that retailers like Williams-Sonoma should benefit from stronger consumer demand and a resilient housing market. And as people begin to travel more, energy, airlines and other value sectors should continue to rebound too.