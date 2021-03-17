Fed expects rate hikes can hold off until at least next year

The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and said it doesn't expect to raise interest rates this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank expects any increases in inflation over the summer months to be temporary — and not concerning for its monetary policy at the momen…

The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero Wednesday and said it would continue to use all the tools in its arsenal to support the still bouncing-back US economy.

But it struck a somewhat more hawkish tone in its monetary policy update, saying it is prepared to "adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge."

One of these risks could be a spike in inflation, which the Fed expects will move higher, albeit temporarily, in the coming months. Other risks could be public health, labor market and financial market conditions.

By December, price increases will be at 2.4%, Fed officials predicted — higher than their December estimate of 1.8% and slightly ahead of the central bank's target of around 2%.

But that's no reason to worry, according to the central bank, which expects the price increases to be transitory.