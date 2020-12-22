Fear could stop the coronavirus vaccine from reaching some of the people who need it most

"Covid-19 does not discriminate, and neither should we as access to a vaccine grows closer," Gianaris, the state Senate deputy majority leader, said in a statement released with the letter last month.

Asked this week by CNN to explain Bourla's comments, Pfizer referred questions on the matter to the government, saying the CEO had been referring to government statements on the topic.

Concerns about costs often keep undocumented immigrants from seeking medical care, Page says. And those same fears could also make the undocumented community more wary of a vaccine, she says, if clear messages aren't sent from community leaders.

And fear isn't the only factor advocates are worried about

While combating fear around the vaccine is a top concern for advocates and medical professionals who work with immigrant communities, it's not the only thing on their minds.

"There's fear and then there's also logistical barriers," says Joel Diringer, a consultant for the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation who has been pushing for California officials to do more to prioritize farmworkers in that state's vaccine response.