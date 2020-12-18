FDA prepares to OK a second vaccine as average daily cases and deaths hit records

But while many states are still battling a ferocious spread, others are loosening restrictions.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said this week that Covid-19 case numbers have gone down in the state and announced she was lifting all curfews for bars and restaurants and removing limitations for social gatherings.

Bars and restaurants will be able to resume normal operations as long as customers are seated when eating or drinking, wear masks when not seated, be seated 6 feet away from other groups and there are no more than eight people per group, the governor said. The governor also announced she was lifting gathering limitations, but a distance of 6 feet is required between groups.

In Utah, where health officials said hospitals across the state are operating at capacity, Gov. Gary Herbert announced he was removing the restriction on alcohol sales after 10 p.m., saying local bars and restaurants have demonstrated a willingness to enforce physical distancing and mask wearing when customers aren't eating or drinking.

"We appreciate the willingness to step up and help enforce protocols that make bars and restaurants a safe environment for the patron to come and participate," the governor said.

'Another couple of dark months ahead of us'