FBI releases new video footage of officers being assaulted at the US Capitol

The FBI's release on Thursday now matches clips of rioters, whose faces are hard to see clearly as they punch, spray or batter police, with clearer images of faces in the crowd.

The Justice Department has charged more than 65 people for assaulting law enforcement but is still seeking information to identify others involved in assaults during the insurrection, according to a press release on Thursday. The assault cases are some of the most serious among more than 300 people arrested on charges stemming from the Capitol riots, which left five people dead, including a US Capitol Police officer, and injured more than 100 law enforcement officials.

Many of the 10 clips released Thursday are extremely disturbing. One shows a protestor grabbing an officer by the helmet and smashing his head repeatedly against a door jamb.

In one 22-second clip, a man with a patterned blue mask covering his mouth is seen shoving the face of an officer at one of the entrances of the Capitol. In a 38-second video, a man with a yellow face covering and a red backpack is seen repeatedly striking officers with what appears to be a stick.

And in a 56-second clip, a man is seen using what appears to be a tree branch to strike at officers that are preventing the crowd from entering the Capitol.