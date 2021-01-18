FBI investigates tip that a woman possibly stole a laptop from Pelosi's office to potentially sell it to Russia

In a new criminal court case against a woman alleged to have entered the US Capitol on January 6, the FBI noted that a tipster raised the possibility of a laptop being stolen from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office to potentially sell to Russia.

There's no indication a laptop was actually taken from Pelosi's office. And the FBI says in the court record the "matter remains under investigation."

It's one of the more bizarre details to emerge in the avalanche of court filings against people accused of storming the Capitol.

In this case, a person who said they are the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams of Pennsylvania identified Williams to the FBI in video inside the Capitol building and directing people "upstairs" to Pelosi's office, according to an affidavit filed Sunday supporting Williams' arrest.