FBI infiltrates group whose members wanted to test homemade bombs, surveil Capitol, secede from US, court records show

He has not been charged with crimes related to any post-January 6 conduct, including the alleged bomb planning.

Duong's attorney declined to comment on Tuesday.

FBI connects with group

In mid-January, an undercover agent from the FBI made contact with Duong, who was a member of a secretive "loosely affiliated, unnamed group of like-minded individuals" in Virginia, according to court records made public on Tuesday describing the additional allegations against him.

Though Duong put a member of the militia-like extremist group the Three Percenters in contact with his group, the FBI noted in court, his group appeared to exist separately from any known major groups previously identified as taking part in the Capitol riot.

Duong added the FBI agent to one of the group's encrypted chats, then the agent attended one of the group's meetings with Duong and other group members, according to the FBI.

"For me, right now, my goal is in building the infrastructure first, to then building up the individuals that will compose of this, perhaps long after I'm gone," investigators say Duong told the undercover FBI agent in March. He also said he had written a "manifesto," the court record says.