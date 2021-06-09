FBI faces its own racial reckoning while leading probes into police shooting deaths

"We're reaching out to those underserved communities who haven't ever considered the FBI for a career or a job," McMillion said. "That community engagement speaks volumes, particularly when we go to certain communities to say that we are actually looking for people who look like them to serve in the FBI because we know that brings credibility to us."

McMillion started his career at the FBI in 1998 as a special agent in Omaha, Nebraska, where he says he was the only Black agent in all of Nebraska plus the neighboring state of Iowa.

"But I didn't feel isolated," McMillion said. "I felt the compliment of other people around the country as well as my cohorts within the office that made me feel welcome even as a Black man."

That sentiment isn't often shared by the small percentage of Black special agents working for the FBI each year.

"I felt alone a lot," said Eric Jackson, a retired special agent in charge for the FBI's Dallas field office.

Diversity concerns

Jackson was the only Black special agent in training in his FBI Academy class in 1997. When he started work at his first field office, in Tampa, Florida, he was mentored by James Barrow, who shared his own story about being one of the first African Americans to join the FBI.