FBI Director Wray knocks down conspiracy theory that January 6 rioters were 'fake Trump protesters'

The Norfolk report was passed to law enforcement partners, Wray said, including the Capitol Police and metro police within an hour of it being received.

It was shared in three ways: an email to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, a verbal command post briefing in the Washington field office and at FBI headquarters that involved police in DC, and through the law enforcement portal, according to Wray.

"In a perfect world we would have taken longer to figure out whether it was reliable, but we made the judgment, our folks made the judgment to get that information to the relevant people as quickly as possible, like I said, three different ways, in order to leave as little as possible to chance," Wray said.

Wray called the memo "raw, unverified, uncorroborated information" that had been gathered from online posts, but was notable enough for the FBI to share with police in Washington almost immediately. "It's more than just an email," Wray said.

Wray did not see the Norfolk report until after the 6th, he added.

"As to why the information didn't flow to people in all the departments ... I don't have an answer for that," he said later.

FBI gaining intelligence through arrests