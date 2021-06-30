Fauci warns there may soon be 'two Americas' as divide widens between places with high and low vaccination rates and the Delta variant spreads

As for the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, it's "highly likely" it can protect against the Delta variant, though it hasn't been proven through research yet, Fauci said.

Two doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, which uses the same platform as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are about 88% effective against the Delta variant, and "you can make the reasonable assumption" the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be "just as good," Fauci said.

As of Tuesday, 46.4% of the US population was fully vaccinated, CDC data showed. Sixteen states have fully vaccinated more than half of their population. And 16 states have reached President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

Mask guidance stays the same in most places

Even as the Delta variant spreads, most mask guidance and policies don't appear poised to change.

"For now, the CDC recommendations stand that if in fact you are vaccinated -- fully vaccinated -- you are protected, and you do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors," Fauci said.

Policies around masks on planes and public transport aren't expected to change soon, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."