Fauci talks 'liberating feeling' serving under Biden versus Trump

But when things began to get bad, Trump's aides restricted how much Fauci could appear on television to offer warnings and disinvited him from briefing the President in the Oval Office.

Fauci and Trump disagreed on how to approach the pandemic, what the correct message was for the American people and how to balance reopening with preventing further contagion.

Through it all, Trump insisted he respected Fauci but disagreed with his approach. But at their relationship's nadir, Trump suggested he was considering firing Fauci. Attacks from Trump's allies led to death threats and enhanced security.

It was a different scene on Thursday. Fauci awoke before 4 a.m. ET to address the World Health Organization on the administration's behalf after Biden rejoined the body.

In the State Dining Room several hours later, Biden and Fauci greeted each other warmly before Biden signed a series of executive actions meant to combat the pandemic. He appeared for a number of television interviews. He was the first administration expert to stand in the briefing room under new management.

Fauci himself said he was guaranteed a new approach.