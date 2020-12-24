Fauci says he will practice what he preaches this holiday season

Dr. Anthony Fauci turns 80 on Thursday, but don't expect him to get philosophical on his big birthday.

"I'm afraid if you sort of start dropping back and philosophizing about things, you could take your attention away from the job that we have," he told CNN. "So, I will leave the philosophizing to another day."

Fauci's job right now is formidable. Nearly 120,000 Americans woke up Thursday in the hospital with Covid-19, a record for the pandemic. On Wednesday, more than 3,000 people died from the virus.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has a very clear message to the country: "Curtail travel to the extent possible [and] don't congregate in large dinners and celebrations."

He'll be heeding his own advice on his birthday and Christmas.

"I really feel strongly that I need to practice what I preach to the country," he said. "Although I would love very much to have my children, who live in different parts of the country, [to] come in together and have a celebration for my birthday and Christmas, I don't think that's the prudent thing to do, so I'll be having a quiet dinner with my wife, and we'll Zoom in the children."