Fauci says Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need booster shots at this time

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that the US government is not yet telling Americans who are fully vaccinated that they need a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, based on the current data, despite Pfizer saying it might be time for a third shot.

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration is saying right now, "given the data and the information we have, we do not need to give people a third shot, a boost, superimposed upon the two doses you get with the mRNA (Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine) and the one dose you get with (Johnson & Johnson)."

Fauci said that there are ongoing studies evaluating if and when the US will recommend booster shots.

"There's a lot of work going on to examine this in real time to see if we might need a boost. But right now, given the data that the CDC and the FDA has, they don't feel that we need to tell people right now you need to be boosted," Fauci said.